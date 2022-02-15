Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IIM opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

