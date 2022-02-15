Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.