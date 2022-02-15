Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $25.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.
