Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (AA, ACM, ANET, APO, BDSX, CSL, CVX, ECPG, VCTR, WEBR)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $80.00 to $82.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $157.00 to $170.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $151.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $77.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Argus from $230.00 to $160.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

