Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (AA, ACM, ANET, APO, BDSX, CSL, CVX, ECPG, VCTR, WEBR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $80.00 to $82.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $157.00 to $170.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $151.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $77.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Argus from $230.00 to $160.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

