Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.27) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/2/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,600 ($21.65) to GBX 1,675 ($22.67). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.06) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.27) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,580 ($21.38) to GBX 1,710 ($23.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,571.20 ($21.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,623.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,522.02. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 92.38%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.