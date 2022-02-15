Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (AAL, AAP, DOCU, ECL, EDV, EXC, IBIO, MEIP, QIPT, SHLX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 15th:

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign's top line is being significantly benefited from continued customer demand for eSignature, its anchor product. The acquisitions of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies in 2020 are expected to add functionality to DocuSign Agreement Cloud and significantly expand the company’s eNotary offerings. The company remains focused on continuously acquiring eSignature customers, improving its offerings, and expanding internationally. On the flip side, DocuSign remains an unsuitable stock for investors seeking cash dividends as the company never declared and currently does not have any plan to pay cash dividends. Moreover, it is seeing increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing and technical expertise. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have declined in the past year.”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelon’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby hurting its performance. Adherence to stringent laws and regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability. Exelon has completed the separation of generation and competitive energy business, namely Constellation Energy Corp., into a separate entity. The company retained the transmission and distribution utility business, which will continue to be called Exelon. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050.”

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a C$11.25 target price on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating. They currently have C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $0.90 price target on the stock.

