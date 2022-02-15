Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (ALFVY, BSAC, BTDPY, BVRDF, CABGY, CBNK, CEPU, CGEMY, CM, DBOEY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 15th:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 390 to SEK 365. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. to €230.00 ($261.36). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($10.23) to €8.90 ($10.11).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €122.00 ($138.64). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 340.00 to 309.00.

