Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (AKAM, CVM, DRTT, EBR, GSM, HAIN, INFI, PG, RIO, SAP)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cel-Sci (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

