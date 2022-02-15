Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (AKAM, CVM, DRTT, EBR, GSM, HAIN, INFI, PG, RIO, SAP)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cel-Sci (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
