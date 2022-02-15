Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

