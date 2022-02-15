Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 3,531,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,291. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

