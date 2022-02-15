ION Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $305,666.42 and $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00200322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00446604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,699,213 coins and its circulating supply is 13,799,213 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars.

