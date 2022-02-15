IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0989

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $943.44 million and approximately $71.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00233749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

