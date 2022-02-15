Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 314,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 152,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

In other news, CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $812,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ipsidy by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ipsidy by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 196,164 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.