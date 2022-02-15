Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 314,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 152,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00.
In other news, CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $812,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID)
Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
