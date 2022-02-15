IQ.cash (IQ) Price Up 3.8% This Week

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $46,372.20 and approximately $4,620.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.85 or 0.07051039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.48 or 1.00155272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars.

