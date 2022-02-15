IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $228.34 and last traded at $229.94. 46,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,021,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

