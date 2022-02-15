iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $124.59 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

