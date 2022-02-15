iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)’s share price were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 81,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 352,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

