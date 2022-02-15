iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $978,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,401,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

