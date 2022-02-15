iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 91,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.94.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
