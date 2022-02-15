iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.70. 30,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,569. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

