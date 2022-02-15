iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

