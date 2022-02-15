iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $32,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,018. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

