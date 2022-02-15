iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.33% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $180,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,636,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,030,000.

SOXX opened at $464.46 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.54.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

