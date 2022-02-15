iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,234 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 154.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.