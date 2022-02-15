iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IJT traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.65. 97,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.