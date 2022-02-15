Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,830,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 23,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

ITUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 1,878,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,248,320. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

