iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Position Lessened by BioImpact Capital LLC

BioImpact Capital LLC trimmed its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,489 shares during the period. iTeos Therapeutics comprises 8.8% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 5.98% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $56,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $125,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,780 shares of company stock worth $18,047,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

ITOS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,725. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57.

iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

