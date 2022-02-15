J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 5,000 shares of J.W. Mays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MAYS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 million, a PE ratio of 177.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

