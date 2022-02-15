Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Raised by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,120 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

