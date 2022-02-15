Jade Currency Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Jade Currency has a market cap of $1.23 million and $159,505.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

