James A. Heindlmeyer Buys 12,800 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 12,800 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
