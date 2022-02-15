James A. Heindlmeyer Buys 12,800 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 12,800 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

