James Cornelius Sells 427 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 818 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. 216,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,446. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.