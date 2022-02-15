James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of James Hardie Industries worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

JHX stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.