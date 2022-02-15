Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($4.10). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 12,227 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.
About Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM)
Recommended Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.