Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($4.10). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 12,227 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

