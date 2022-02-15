JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 59521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

