Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bruker Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Bruker stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

