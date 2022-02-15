Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

