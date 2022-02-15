Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 262,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

