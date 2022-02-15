Jeffrey Dossett Sells 7,602 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 262,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,580. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

