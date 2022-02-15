JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 273,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

