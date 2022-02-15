Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $728.55

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.55 ($9.86) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.61). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.86), with a volume of 311,914 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
See Also
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.