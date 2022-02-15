John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $177.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,377 shares of company stock worth $212,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Bean Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

