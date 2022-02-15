John E. Herzog Sells 7,647 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $14,605.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The OLB Group stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 246,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,030. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The OLB Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

