John P. Bilbrey Sells 4,917 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,199. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.