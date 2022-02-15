JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 124.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 159,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,975. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $454.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.