Jupiter Trading Up 8.2% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $25.61 million and approximately $737,222.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,715,924 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

