Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
