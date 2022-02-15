K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.80. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.51, with a volume of 4,017 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$368.46 million and a P/E ratio of 39.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.53.
About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
