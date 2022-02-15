K21 Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and $262,367.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, K21 has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

