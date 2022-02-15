KARMA (KARMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $5.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004421 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00049328 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

