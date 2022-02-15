Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.11

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 42294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.
The company has a market cap of $676.34 million and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,672,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
