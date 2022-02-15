Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.11

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 42294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

The company has a market cap of $676.34 million and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,672,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

